Trump’s Vaccine Dilemma: Why the Boos at Rallies?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When host Gene Bailey played a clip from John Rich, the country star recalled President Trump privately asking — “Why are people booing me when I mention the vaccine?”
It was a revealing moment that exposed the growing distrust between the public and the medical establishment.
👉 Support medical freedom and informed consent at http://mcculloughfnd.org
Credit: @RealAmVoice
Source @McCullough Foundation
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING