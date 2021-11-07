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Bill Maher The Pandemic Is Over Oct 29th Brief Discussion on Big Pharma Mandates And Democrats Fears
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210 views • November 07, 2021
Bill Maher The Pandemic Is Over Oct 29th Brief Discussion on Big Pharma Mandates And Democrats Fears
Bill Maher October 29 2021. Bill Maher talks about the pandemic being overblown.
https://www.facebook.com/Maher/videos/371868451347862
https://deadline.com/2021/10/bill-maher-real-time-hbo-sean-spicer-caitlin-flanagan-sen-ator-chris-coons-1234865249/
https://news.gallup.com/opinion/gallup/354938/adults-estimates-covid-hospitalization-risk.aspx
Bill Maher October 29 2021. Bill Maher talks about the pandemic being overblown.
https://www.facebook.com/Maher/videos/371868451347862
https://deadline.com/2021/10/bill-maher-real-time-hbo-sean-spicer-caitlin-flanagan-sen-ator-chris-coons-1234865249/
https://news.gallup.com/opinion/gallup/354938/adults-estimates-covid-hospitalization-risk.aspx
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