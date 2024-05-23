Create New Account
Know your enemy and know yourself
channel image
PRB Ministry
30 Subscribers
6 views
Published 17 hours ago

2Thess lesson #86; Study what the first Deacon of the church taught in Acts 7. The Nation of Israel rebelled early in the Exodus and that carried on and off over many generations. Believers today are no different! Satan has been busy since the garden infiltrating mankind with Blood, Sex, Money magic - be on the alert. 

Keywords
godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

logo

