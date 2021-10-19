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Help needed: please tell me in the comments where Dr. Judy Mikovits corrected herself saying suramin was a mistake!
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311 views • October 19, 2021
Hi peeps, thanks for subscribing to my channel and liking my videos! Could you all please tell me in the comments where Dr. Judy Mikovitz corrected herself saying suramin was a mistake! I need help because I've not been following the suramin thread and didn't know she retracted the statement in this video...
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