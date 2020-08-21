FEMA Camp Coffins Investigated

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Daegel :
Population of USA 2017 : 327 million
Forecast Population of USA 2025 : 100 million
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
Deagel Makes Mysterious Changes To 2025 Population Forecast For America As Bill Gates Launches ‘Grand Challenge’: The ‘Holy Grail Of Influenza Research’ And ‘Bridging The Valley Of Death’:
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/deagel-makes-mysterious-changes-to-2025-population-forecast-for-america-as-bill-gates-launches-grand-challenge-the-holy-grail-of-influenza-research-and-bridging-the-valley-of-death/225101
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3zSDdm-SHI&;feature=youtu.be
boomya555 YT Channel