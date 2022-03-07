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Amethyst Quartz Crystal Benefits - Peace/Healing/3rd Eye/6th Chakra Support {Nature Revealed}
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33 views • March 07, 2022
In this video I share the healing properties of: Amethyst crystal {purple} – general healing, stabilizing, peace, calm, balance, courage and inner strength, protective, decision-making, moving forward in life, wards off inner “drunkenness” therefore known as the “sobriety” stone, helps with addictions of any kind, relax mind and promote patience and acceptance; 3rd eye/6th chakra balancing
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Find handcrafted gifts using healing gemstones and crystals, and so much more at bit.ly/shopholistic
To tap into and live life more aligned with your purpose, and make a living making what you love, join the community I'm building at bit.ly/holisticsupport
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