New World Order | The accelerated collapse of America and the West: Is there any way out of this mess?

"The recent phenomenon of squatters taking over homes is just the latest symptom that the collapse of America is rapidly accelerating | Is it even realistic to believe that Trump could be president in 2025? | Elon Musk building prison planet satellite surveillance system for US police state | Tony Bobulinski testifies to Biden crimes | Judge allows immediate appeal of Fani Willis disqualification issue | France to send 20,000 troops to die in Ukraine | US escalates conflict with China by sending troops to Taiwan | Israel gives highest prize to journalist for Hamas mass rape hoax | Federal court rules no right to firearms pending trial | Cyberattacks on water treatment?
Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.