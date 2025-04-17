BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Record a Refund from a Vendor in QuickBooks Online
2 weeks ago

Need to record a refund from a vendor in QuickBooks Online? Learn the right steps to enter vendor refunds and keep your books accurate and up to date.

🔥 Worried you’re missing bookkeeping steps? Grab this free checklist now! ➡️ https://info.406bookkeeping.com/end-of-month-checklist


For Method 2 – Vendor Credit Process (if your account shows an overdue payment after completing the steps in the video):

1. Click the +New button and select Pay Bills.

2. Don’t worry, you’re not paying anything — this step just zeros out the amount.

    * Select the correct checking account at the top.

    * Choose the date.

    * For the check number, since you're not actually writing a check, enter something like "Refund"

3. Under the Vendor section, select the correct vendor.

    * In the Credit Applied column make sure the credit is being applied.

4. Click Save and Close to finish.


Let me know if you have any questions.


Want to see if our Bookkeeping Services are a fit for your business? Let's chat

➡️ https://info.406bookkeeping.com/contact-us


Ready to set up your own Quickbooks Online account? Get 30% off of your subscription HERE

➡️ https://info.406bookkeeping.com/quickbooks


Setup payroll through this Amazing software and receive a $100 gift card for FREE when you run your first payroll.

➡️ https://info.406bookkeeping.com/payroll


Subscribe here for more QuickBooks tips

➡️ https://www.youtube.com/@406bookkeeping


Access my FREE QuickBooks Online Crash Course HERE

➡️ https://info.406bookkeeping.com/quickbooks-crash-course-registration


=============================


Check out some more of our QuickBooks Online how-to videos here:


⚡️What is a Vendor Credit in QuickBooks Online?: https://youtu.be/mnvkU8WwKiw


⚡️How to Enter a Vendor Credit in QuickBooks Online: https://youtu.be/tHVLGcjEIgw?si=qhyRrJZnu0PVf6SF


—❓Have a question about QuickBooks Online? Post in the comments section of this video or send me an email: [email protected]

#406bookkeeping



Music credit:

Freedom by Roa https://soundcloud.com/roa_music1031

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-_freedom

Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/vJdHGwJKMwY



Note: Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission.



About this video:

Welcome to 406 Bookkeeping Services Channel! In this video we cover how to record a refund from a vendor in QuickBooks Online. If you’re learning about vendor refunds in QuickBooks Online, and you’re wondering how to enter a refund from a vendor in QuickBooks or how to enter a vendor credit card refund in QuickBooks, then this video all about how to do a vendor refund in QuickBooks is the perfect next video for you to watch.



Disclaimer: Please see the link for our disclaimer policy for all of our videos on 406 Bookkeeping Services channel.

https://406bookkeepingdisclaimer.my.canva.site

Keywords
bookkeepingbookkeeperhow to record a refund from a vendor in quickbooks onlinehow to record a refund from a vendor in quickbookshow to enter a refund from a vendor in quickbooksquickbooks refund from supplierquickbooks refund from vendorquickbooks supplier refundrefund from vendor in quickbooksvendor refund in quickbooksvendor refund quickbooks onlinehow to record refund from vendor in quickbooks onlinehow to record a vendor refund in quickbooks onlinerecord vendor refund in quickbooks onlinequickbooks online vendor refundvendor refundquickbooks online supplier refundhow to do a vendor refund in quickbooksoverpayment to vendor in quickbooksqbo supplier refundqbo vendor refundquickbooks online credit card refund from vendorquickbooks online refund from vendorquickbooks overpayment to vendorquickbooks vendor credit refund
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
