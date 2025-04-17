How to Record a Refund from a Vendor in QuickBooks Online

Need to record a refund from a vendor in QuickBooks Online? Learn the right steps to enter vendor refunds and keep your books accurate and up to date.

For Method 2 – Vendor Credit Process (if your account shows an overdue payment after completing the steps in the video):

1. Click the +New button and select Pay Bills.

2. Don’t worry, you’re not paying anything — this step just zeros out the amount.

* Select the correct checking account at the top.

* Choose the date.

* For the check number, since you're not actually writing a check, enter something like "Refund"

3. Under the Vendor section, select the correct vendor.

* In the Credit Applied column make sure the credit is being applied.

4. Click Save and Close to finish.





Let me know if you have any questions.





