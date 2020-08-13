© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne: First responders come to aid of covid conspiracy theorist
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • August 13, 2020
Unfortunately she didn't understand they were only trying to help.
Despite how it looks, she's not actually being strangled, according to the daily mail. Anyway the fact is that she questions the new normal, meaning she's at risk of inducing cognitive dissonance in the police, threatening their psychological stability. She could be in league with the virus, or she could be in a covid delirium. Either way, she's a threat to public order and needs to be quarantined.
Her companion said she had some kind of medical exemption, maybe asthma.
Coming soon to an orwellian hellhole near you.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8618869/Coronavirus-Melbourne-Friend-woman-choked-cop-anti-mask-conspiracy-theorist.html
Despite how it looks, she's not actually being strangled, according to the daily mail. Anyway the fact is that she questions the new normal, meaning she's at risk of inducing cognitive dissonance in the police, threatening their psychological stability. She could be in league with the virus, or she could be in a covid delirium. Either way, she's a threat to public order and needs to be quarantined.
Her companion said she had some kind of medical exemption, maybe asthma.
Coming soon to an orwellian hellhole near you.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8618869/Coronavirus-Melbourne-Friend-woman-choked-cop-anti-mask-conspiracy-theorist.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.