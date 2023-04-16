NWO-Takeover Requires The Removal Of SuperPowers

Freemason-run mass-media is now turning the tables and making the USA agression to be the bad-guy. The USA is being set-up by the wwCult to soon fall and they can do it because the USA has backstabbing Freemasons in every position of power.





This is where the brainchip-puppet preacher who speaks the path of Agenda2030 claims Russian and China will destroy the USA homeland. https://www.bitchute.com/video/20EVwzSU1vtr/

The voice in Celestial's head is the same A.i. that is guiding all Freemasons and Luciferians around the world to genocide the sheople with clot-shots. She is not giving prophesy, but rather the NWO agenda.

Treacherous Freemasons and Luciferians are backstabbing the USA sheople now with A.i.-orchestrated clot-shots and isolated, single, A.i. bio-robot attacks... or brainchipzombie attacks controlled by Freemasonry and the wwCult. Soon the bio-robots will be swarming as A.i. becomes more powerful with the help of Freemasonry.





Freemason-run military around the world are now being blamed by mass-media as the world's bully... to really attack the USA sheeple taxpayers who simply let the Luciferian-run country go forward with the Old-World control tactics of religion and war to control the world's sheople. The fake "Era of Peace" cannot have superpowers... they will be all destroyed by the Freemason traitors in all countries. USA idealism of freedom is orchestrated to be attacked first, just like South America's Venezuala's prosperity was attacked first. If the toughest cookie crumbles then the others will crumble, too. The pattern is obvious.





The USA Luciferians will be safe-guarded by A.i. run systems as they allow the invasion of the USA by foreign troops.

The sheople of the USA will expect the Luciferians to protect their country, but the Freemasons will backstab the USA as the new target for A.i. aggression.





But since the NWO officially began on April 1st, 2020, (when Trump symbolically spoke behind a podium with presidential-seal removed), then the "Satan's Sheep Slaughter" called "Covid-19" began for a world-wide orchestrated attack upon all sheople by the Luciferians in positions of authority... a test as well as the beginning of WW3.

Now, the USA is to be destroyed by the Luciferians in every position of authority around the world.

USA sheeple are to be blamed and embarrassed as the scape-goats for the Freemason monopoly of world dominance.





USA non-Cult people need to quickly pull back all military back to the USA and prepare for the NWO invasion by China and Russia... The invasion has already been organized by the Luciferians running all world governments and handing power over to the A.i. run NWO-techno-feudal governance.





Mass media like this is to warn the sheeple that the world has already began playing by new rules, so pull back all USA troops in foreign countries.