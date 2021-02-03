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Fiscal responsibility, officially dead in D.C. | Chris Salcedo
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30 views • February 03, 2021
Chris Salcedo slams those in Washington that wish to waste taxpayer money, jump on the liberal 'gravy train,' bail out clueless Leftist states and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
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