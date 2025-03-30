Chemtrails: on the trail of our assassins. Celia and Bill Abram, retired public school teachers, have been watching chemtrails since late 1998. A former meteorological observer with the Canadian Dept. of Transportation, Bill Abram knew early on that the chemtrails did not match his observations of cirrus or alto stratus or 'mare's tails' or anything else. It was chemtrails, not contrails, that was obscuring the sky. As a matter of fact, that's what the US government (and NATO) calls it. Not officially, of course, because it doesn't exist. That's why most of the public doesn't see them or rationalizes them away. They still trust 'their' government: They are under the sway of the ersatz collective cognitive imperative (to paraphrase Julian Jaynes). Celia and Bill Abram have been watching our double crossed skies for nearly a decade now. Celia identifies the trance state this way, "They never noticed it, haven't a clue what it is, and really aren't that alarmed when we tell them." As Celia points out, our only hope is to induce some cog dis in the trance states of Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia...

