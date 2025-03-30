BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chemtrails: on the trail of our assassins
oneninetyfivenationsrising
oneninetyfivenationsrising
388 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • 4 weeks ago

Chemtrails: on the trail of our assassins. Celia and Bill Abram, retired public school teachers, have been watching chemtrails since late 1998. A former meteorological observer with the Canadian Dept. of Transportation, Bill Abram knew early on that the chemtrails did not match his observations of cirrus or alto stratus or 'mare's tails' or anything else. It was chemtrails, not contrails, that was obscuring the sky. As a matter of fact, that's what the US government (and NATO) calls it. Not officially, of course, because it doesn't exist. That's why most of the public doesn't see them or rationalizes them away. They still trust 'their' government: They are under the sway of the ersatz collective cognitive imperative (to paraphrase Julian Jaynes). Celia and Bill Abram have been watching our double crossed skies for nearly a decade now. Celia identifies the trance state this way, "They never noticed it, haven't a clue what it is, and really aren't that alarmed when we tell them." As Celia points out, our only hope is to induce some cog dis in the trance states of Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia...

Keywords
vaccinesgmofdacdcunchemtrailnew world orderwho9-11imfwefzionist bankerssatanic film industriesevil education system for modern slavery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy