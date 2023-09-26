Create New Account
Up close combat footage Rabotino - Zaporozhye front
The Prisoner
234 views
Published 19 hours ago

Incredible battle footage from near Rabotino on the Zaporozhye front.

A fighter from the 42nd Division of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District takes NATO proxy force militants by surprise and destroys them with precise fire.

Source @R&U Videos

