Unsealing The Book of Daniel & Revelation
GodsMessenger
GodsMessenger
41 views • 4 weeks ago

Spoken by the Prophet in 
Isaiah 46:11 and Deuteronomy 18:18

Spoken by the actual prophet 
Roland Resurreccion San Luis

November 30th, 2024 (in Marcala, Honduras)


I am doing a recap of my conference speech that I did in Marcala, Honduras.

In this speech I unseal portions of Revelation and Daniel that has never been revealed before.


You will see that the person God has revealed them to.. is actually mentioned in various verses in the Old and New Testament, but in biblical code.  The biblical codes and patterns revealed in this presentation will extract hidden verses, the actual End Times timeline, who the 2 witnesses are, and most important information of all, the actual date of Christ's return.


The reason why I am releasing this video today (April 2nd, 2025) is because this day is on my timeline.

Starting from this day, Babylon or America, will be given exactly 40 days (just like Nineveh) to repent or be destroyed.
The 13th of May, 2025 is extracted from hidden biblical code to mean the Day of Mourning.


The website revelationunsealed.com is still being constructed.

You can find the presentation PDF document at:

http://www.revelationunsealed.com/Nov_30_2024_Presentation.pdf

Keywords
prophecyend timesapocalypserevelationpropheciesdaniel2 witnessesthe two witnessesrevelation unsealedroland resurreccion san luis
