Dr. Peter McCullough Discusses Treatment for Myocarditis After COVID-19 Vaccination

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12/15/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough discusses treatments for myocarditis on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. He recommends three to six months of no physical activity to avoid cardiac death. In addition, he uses evidence-based beta-blockers and a new drug, Entresto, to help heart function.