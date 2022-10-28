Create New Account
UN-VAXED Pure Blood Impossible to Find for Transfusions! New WEF Puppet Installed in UK! and more
Published a month ago |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


October 27, 2022


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is joined first by CrossTalk Host Edward Szall for Hottest Headlines, who will talk about how unvaxxed "pure" blood is nearly impossible to find now if you're in need of blood transfusion or medical emergency!


Then Maria Zeee joins to talk about the new Deep-State, Klauss Schwab-endorsed PUPPET that just got totally illegally installed in the UK and the coup that just occurred in front of everyone's eyes - and what that means for us.

Then guest researcher James Roguski joins to talk about new secret documents and a secret meeting at the WHO and WEF happening this week where they're scheming to change our International Health Regulations! Followed up by Darwin Awards.


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT!


Keywords
current eventsdeep stateukwhounited kingdomcoupsecret meetingpuppetworld economic forumwefedward szalldeanna lorraineklaus schwabshots firedtransfusionsdarwin awardsmaria zeeepure bloodjames roguskiinternational health regulationssecret documents

