Echosmith - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 281 [2013]

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie pop band, Echosmith, while on Warped Tour 2013 with Architects, Billy Talent, The Black Dahlia Murder, Silverstein, We Came As Romans, and many more. Echosmith is currently supporting their newest self-titled album.





Film Date - July 3, 2013

Location - Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN





00:00 Introduction

00:28 Driver's Area

01:13 Lounge & Kitchen

05:49 Bedroom

08:14 Bathroom





Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.



