© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Speaker at the WEF, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla touts the wonders of "the first electronic pill"—containing "a biological chip" that "sends a signal" to alert authorities when it has been taken.
"Imagine the applications of that—the compliance."
With digital ID, governments will now have the ability to exclude you from society unless you've taken whichever pills they've decided you need to take. 😳
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!