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Interview with Jesse Johnson of Without Papers Pizza
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32 views • March 26, 2022
Jesse Johnson is a business owner in Calgary, Alberta, Canada who ran Without Papers Pizza before the City of Calgary shut it down and pulled his business license. Jesse refused to participate in the discrimination and segregation of his customers by enforcing a proof-of-vaccination requirement for dine-in.
At the time of this recording and publishing of this interview, the proof-of-vaccination requirements have been lifted for well over a month, and all restaurants in Alberta can offer dine-in to all customers regardless of vaccination status. However, Without Papers Pizza remains closed and unable to operate.
This is Jesse's story.
At the time of this recording and publishing of this interview, the proof-of-vaccination requirements have been lifted for well over a month, and all restaurants in Alberta can offer dine-in to all customers regardless of vaccination status. However, Without Papers Pizza remains closed and unable to operate.
This is Jesse's story.
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