Quo Vadis





Aug 24, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 23, 2022.





Dear children, courage!





My Jesus is at your side.





Do not retreat!





He has overcome the world and will never abandon you.





Trust in Him who sees the hidden and knows you by name.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Love and defend the truth.





You are living in the time of the great spiritual confusions, but those who are with the Lord shall overcome.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come for the righteous.





Ye will still have long years of hard trials, but after all the pain you will see the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





The Lord will wipe away your tears and the just will be rewarded for having been faithful.





Onward!





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the seer to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





To this day, this extraordinary phenomena happens at that place without anyone knowing the date for it to end, not even Pedro Regis.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVZTg6sSc-I







