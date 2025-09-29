Col Douglas Macgregor: Ukraine Organized Crime State/ CANNOT STARVE RUSSIAN WAR MACHINE

Col Doug Macgregor criticizes Donald Trump’s current Ukraine policy as a repeat of past U.S. mistakes, comparing it to Biden’s approach and calling it “Biden 2.0.” He argues Trump wrongly assumes it’s still 1991, overestimates U.S. strength, and misjudges allies’ willingness or ability to follow America’s lead. Instead of ending funding for Ukraine, Trump has quietly authorized more military aid and pledged up to $1 billion a month for NATO to funnel to Ukraine, depleting U.S. weapons stockpiles and stretching industrial capacity.

He contends this policy mainly enriches the defense industry in what he calls “legalized grift,” likening it to selling ambassadorships or Trump’s own digital currency ventures. Even if war stopped today, it would take 5–10 years to rebuild U.S. munitions inventories; ongoing aid extends that timeline. This weakens U.S. readiness and risks disaster if America is drawn into another war.

Meanwhile, China is reshaping the military and economic balance—supplying advanced missile and radar tech to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, and others, all paid for in gold, while accelerating global “de-dollarization.” NATO is fragmenting, Europe’s main armies are weak, and U.S. currency and debt are deteriorating. The speaker sees Wall Street benefiting while the U.S. public suffers. Trump’s rhetoric about U.S. supremacy may reflect genuine belief rather than bluster, which makes his policy choices more dangerous.

------

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING