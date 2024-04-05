Create New Account
New Info: Trouble Soon but Short Lived 04/05/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 18 hours ago

Pastor Stan shares new information on a dream from Terry Bennett. In this dream Terry finds himself getting a glimpse of what is in store for our Nation, and although tough times are coming, the good news is it will be short lived.

