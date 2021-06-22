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HOW CONTRACTS IMPACT YOUR LIFE
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SOURCE: Fearless Nation
Most people don't think about contracts on a day-to-day basis, but contracts lurk behind most of the digital devices, software and services that now increasingly permeate everyday life. From the floor of the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City South Dakota, award-winning Southern California filmmaker and producer Jerry Day joins Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American magazine, to talk about contracts and awareness of their implications in our lives.
Source: The New American Video
Most people don't think about contracts on a day-to-day basis, but contracts lurk behind most of the digital devices, software and services that now increasingly permeate everyday life. From the floor of the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City South Dakota, award-winning Southern California filmmaker and producer Jerry Day joins Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American magazine, to talk about contracts and awareness of their implications in our lives.
Source: The New American Video
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