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008: How To Boost Your Immunity, According To Ayurveda
katrinaheppler
katrinaheppler
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8 views • May 10, 2020
Immunity is top of mind for many of us at this time. Most of us know that our immune system is designed to fight pathogens and infection. Many of us are seeking to strengthen our immune system and protect ourselves, as well as our loved ones from virus, a cold or a nasty flu. In this two-part episode, I'll share practical ways you can boost your immunity, according to the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. In Part One, you'll learn seven everyday habits you can start implementing into your daily life right now to boost your immunity and stay healthy. In Part Two, I share proven herbs known to boost the immune system and support your body's powerful natural ability to fight pathogens and infections, according to Ayurveda.

Tune in to this episode to learn:

• The difference between bacteria and virus and why viruses are more difficult to treat
• 7 urgent steps you can take today to support your immune system in fighting a virus
• An easy way to tell if you are getting a variety of nutrients in your diet
• Why digestion plays a key role in enhancing your immune system
• How your thoughts may be wreaking havoc on your body's ability to fight dis-ease
• Why it's a smart idea to limit your media consumption if you want to stay healthy

Links mentioned in this episode:

Immunity Boosting Recipes E-Book: https://katrinah.com/immunity

References, Resources, Link & Transcript: https://katrinah.com/how-to-boost-you...

Let's Connect:

Website: https://katrinah.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Facebook/Minds: https://minds.com/katrinaheppler
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katrinah

Gratitude:
Thank you to Dawn by Sappheiros + Breathe by LiQWYD; Music provided by Free Music for Vlogs.
https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
https://soundcloud.com/liqwyd
https://youtu.be/OBBfAPAS9go
Keywords
holistic healthwellnessayurveda
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy