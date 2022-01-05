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ADHD Kids, a Road to Tragedy - Simple Truth 8
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1286 views • January 05, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Mar 4, 2015. This video had 32,397 views and 933 likes.
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... This is the second in a series of three videos about children and psychiatry drugs. Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD describes how the ADHD diagnosis leads to stimulant drugs and then too often a lifelong experience as a consumer of increasing numbers of psychiatric drugs. The result for many children is an adulthood of drug-induced disability, diminished accomplishments, and a poor quality of life. This is straight-talk science. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including huis two most recent books, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families and Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotion. For Dr. Breggin’s scientific article about stopping the drugging of children, see: http://breggin.com/Breggin2014_RightsOfChildren&;Parents.pdf
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... This is the second in a series of three videos about children and psychiatry drugs. Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD describes how the ADHD diagnosis leads to stimulant drugs and then too often a lifelong experience as a consumer of increasing numbers of psychiatric drugs. The result for many children is an adulthood of drug-induced disability, diminished accomplishments, and a poor quality of life. This is straight-talk science. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including huis two most recent books, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families and Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotion. For Dr. Breggin’s scientific article about stopping the drugging of children, see: http://breggin.com/Breggin2014_RightsOfChildren&;Parents.pdf
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