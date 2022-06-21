0620-2022— LYNN SHARES A PLASMA PROTECTION FLOOD STORY SHE JUST HEARD TODAY!

Lynn heard today about someone else whose home was not affected by the flood, even though the neighbor’s homes were. Why? The owner thinks it is because he had shared some of his plasma energy with the people who lived in his rental home.

Rock Creek, 2 blocks from where she lives flooded most of her side of town. Find out what happened and see some photos that she shares.

https://www.brighteon.com/34c54079-5db9-404c-a9bd-c897fb4314cc

The link below shows many scenes from Red Lodge. Look for one with a green ‘gingerbread’ house with white trim and a white picket fence on the corner; it’s a block away from Lynn

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10917729/Montana-Gov-declares-statewide-emergency-unprecedented-Yellowstone-floods-leave-dozens-trapped.html

Find out about some great savings for the month of June, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.



