*** MRNA TRUTH *** 2025
I did A live stream back in 2018 Because I was worried about the amount of Vaccines my son had to take to be able to go to school. to fill his vaccine card . I remember at the hospital there were posters in the Vaccine clinic portion of the hospital saying TRUST THE SCIENCE ***