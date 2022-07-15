Tying the Tubes | Grunt Speak Shorts

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Now that Roe v Wade is dead and buried, women are turning to extreme measures to keep their body count up and their baby count down.Watch Grunt Speak Live on the complete list of channels in the description!
#gruntspeaklive #tieyourtubes #sterilization
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