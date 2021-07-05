God has a spiritual law which states that when people refuse to believe Him and turn to lies, He will send delusion so strong that they will be unable to know the truth and will defend the lies to the point of death.

Korah was one such person who willingly rejected the truth of God and convinced others to join him in rebellion. He was a cousin to Moses and Aaron and served in the tabernacle but he became unhappy with his position.

Korah’s assignment was to submit to his cousins and to do the will of God, but he wanted to be in charge, and so he concocted various lies about Moses and Aaron. The end result saw him spiritually blinded and turned over to deception.

Now, we don’t know how long Korah’s conspiracy lasted but he was able to persuade 250 tribal leaders to join him in rebellion. People operating under strong delusion will always believe a lie rather than the truth and Korah and his followers were defiant until the end when God caused the earth to open up and swallow them alive. Only the Holy Spirit has the power to keep you from repeating Korah’s mistake. Ask the Lord to help you in discerning the truth.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1506.pdf

TRUTH AND LIES Part 1 Dropped into Hell

JULY 26, 2015 RLJ-1506

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm