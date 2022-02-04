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We allow fear to be used as a tool.- Gary Null to Seventh Day Adventists joining a health support group
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135 views • February 04, 2022
This is an excerpt from a lecture Gary Null gave in NY August 13, 2001.
Stop using the wrong tools.
-from the archives of Gary Null
2022- Gary Null has a free newsletter on substack. Go to garynull.substack.com to view or subscribe.
Stop using the wrong tools.
-from the archives of Gary Null
2022- Gary Null has a free newsletter on substack. Go to garynull.substack.com to view or subscribe.
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