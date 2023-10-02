MICROSOFT TOTALLY RECORDING EVERYTHING YOU DO NOW!

THIS ISN'T MICROSOFT AND APPLE RECORDING EVERYTHING YOU SAY AND DO IT'S THE ENTIRE POLICE STATE WATCHING YOU NOW. GEORGE ORWELLS 1984 IS ALIVE AND WELL TODAY. THE INSANITY IS IF THE CHARTS AND IF YOU DON'T THINK THIS IS TRUE MAKE THREATS AGAINST OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT OR A PROGRAMMED POLITICIAN. THESE FASCIST WILL BE T YOUR DOOR ASAP READY TO CUFF YOU AND DRAG YOU TO THEIR GULOG. SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING WILL ONLY PUT YOU ON THEIR NAZI HIT LIST. TIME TO ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED BY THESE NAZIS...