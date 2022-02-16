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Memology 101: The Satanic Super Bowl of Hypocrisy - WAKE UP! [16.02.2022]
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81 views • February 16, 2022
'The double standards continue. I wasn't going to cover this topic because other people already did BUT I found other clips of celebrities without masks at the stadium apart from the ones already covered + I also found the clip of CA's health secretary choosing to keep the mandates despites the fiasco at the stadium.'
116,237 viewsFeb 16, 2022
Memology 101
486K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FOIvfwuFFuM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
116,237 viewsFeb 16, 2022
Memology 101
486K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FOIvfwuFFuM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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