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Do like the good Samaritan to be saved!
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31 views • January 18, 2021
Do like the good Samaritan to be saved!
Have you ever thought about how the story of the good Samaritan relates to your salvation?
It is how God wants us to live to be part of His kingdom, are you willing to listen and learn how to live in obedience to God?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Have you ever thought about how the story of the good Samaritan relates to your salvation?
It is how God wants us to live to be part of His kingdom, are you willing to listen and learn how to live in obedience to God?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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