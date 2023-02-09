Dystopia In The UK - Agenda 2030 Researcher Sandi Adams Joins Right Now To Talk Digital ID

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Gareth Icke, Right Now
Feb 3, 2023
Gareth is joined by Agenda 2030 researcher Sandi Adams, Russian Author and Occult researcher Vadim Shegalov, Light Paper founder Darren Nesbit, and author and Florence Nightingale researcher Karen Holyoak.
Watch the whole episode by clicking onto ickonic.com and starting a free seven day trial.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vlNZdVIYL4s8/