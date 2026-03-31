The Darkest Universes Abandoned By GOD III

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In this video, we explore fictional worlds that feel disturbingly real: places consumed by despair, ruled by indifferent forces, and populated by characters who are painfully aware of their insignificance. From collapsing realities to divine silences, each entry reflects a vision of existence where meaning is shattered and hope is a myth. These are the scariest gods in all of fiction. Not the strongest, not the most famous, but the ones that truly terrify you. The ones that don’t just destroy worlds, they destroy your peace of mind. In this video, we’ll break down the most terrifying divine beings from books, movies, games, and mythology. Gods that make you feel powerless, fragile, and small.