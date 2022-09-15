The Harmful Effects Of EMF On The Body & The Man Who Came Up With A Solution

We are surrounded by electromagnetic frequencies all day long. From satellites to cell phones and towers to anything in our home that uses electricity to smart meters, we are bombarded with these frequencies which damage our DNA and cells. Cory Hillis is a holistic practitioner of many years and experienced this himself and also sought a remedy to his onslaught for his patients who were also suffering. He discovered a solution, and he joins me in this episode to demonstrate the dangers of EMF radiation and what it actually does to the body and present a variety of natural, creation-based solutions for those wanting to protect themselves.





Visit Cory's Site: https://bit.ly/EMFSOLCOM





Help support the channel:





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown





Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292





Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ





Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN





Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3





Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c





Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty





Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit





Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty





Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/





One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846





Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive





Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra





Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/





Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia





https://sonsoflibertyradio.com





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com





Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/





Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate





Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/