Stephen Miller on the Democrat's Scheme Allowing Illegal Aliens into the Country
Elon Musk shared this clip today with one word: "WOW" · Stephen Miller on the Democrat scheme to allow illegal aliens into the country so they will be counted in the U.S. Census, giving them more electoral power:


“California would have HALF of the Electoral College votes it has right now but for illegal immigration..”


https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1770854755373359215?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

