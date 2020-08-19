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Plandemic - The backstory behing the Judy Mikovits interview
Sharing for Humanity
Sharing for Humanity
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45 views • August 19, 2020
PLANDEMIC – INDOCTORNATION.

Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic video segment from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.

Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…

… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…

We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.
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judy mikovitsplandemicmikki willis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy