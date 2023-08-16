Pitiful Animal





She used to approach the food stalls hoping someone could give her a piece of bread or whatever.

She had to sleep under the bridge constantly exposed to danger that was always lurking.

Although out there I was very busy with other difficult lives. But I was afraid I wouldn't get a chance to see her if I didn't hurry.

That day we received a help message from a resident of the area where she lived.

In front of me, she was like a pile of trash trying to survive. Days passed she did not have a plate of food or a little water to drink.

She suffered a lot of damage both physically and mentally, so she was always scared and timid.

I took her to the vet right away because she would be in danger the longer she left it.

Doctors diagnosed her with kidney failure and urinary tract infection.

She had urinary incontinence then lay in a puddle of her own urine.

Her eyes were already beautiful, but she couldn't hide her timidity whenever someone touched her.

What did I have to do to heal the broken heart?

After doing all the necessary tests to make a treatment plan.

The girl was stripped of her dirty coat by spa.

Perhaps this was the first time she had been washed clean.

I gradually trained her to learn to eat and drink.

After a week in my house, she got used to every nook and cranny of the house.

She often found a small corner to play or lie alone

It had been a month since she was rescued, that was how she was learning to live.

Confidence appeared on her face and she knew how to play like a child.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

