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Don’t Take The MARK! - part 2 – The Cryptocurrency
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86 views • July 22, 2020
The vaccine with a digital HealthID is only the first phase of the Biblical “Mark of the Beast.” The primary component of this ID is described in the Bible as:
And that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.
- Revelation 13:17-18
MIT revealed the quantum dot vaccine tattoo, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on December 18, 2019.
MICRONEEDLE TATTOO PATCHES AND USE THEREOF
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2019018301&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
Bill Gates, MIT Develop New ‘Tattoo ID’ to Check For Vaccinations
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/12/23/bill-gates-develops-new-id-tattoo-to-check-for-vaccinations/
Ninety-nine days later, another one of Bill Gates’ creations (Microsoft) revealed a patent for a “Cryptocurrency system using body activity data”. This patent is listed under the number of 2020 / 060606. Not only is this system designed for the same purpose as the Biblical Mark of the Beast but it has the same number!
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en
MUSIC
Introduction Music
Sounds From The Past
https://www.jamendo.com/track/34403/sounds-from-the-past
Artist: Mindthings
Album: Life’s Path
Year: 2007
License: Personal
Final Credits Music
Comets
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/comets
Album: Welcome to the Space Age
Year: 2017
License: Personal
And that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.
- Revelation 13:17-18
MIT revealed the quantum dot vaccine tattoo, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on December 18, 2019.
MICRONEEDLE TATTOO PATCHES AND USE THEREOF
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2019018301&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
Bill Gates, MIT Develop New ‘Tattoo ID’ to Check For Vaccinations
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/12/23/bill-gates-develops-new-id-tattoo-to-check-for-vaccinations/
Ninety-nine days later, another one of Bill Gates’ creations (Microsoft) revealed a patent for a “Cryptocurrency system using body activity data”. This patent is listed under the number of 2020 / 060606. Not only is this system designed for the same purpose as the Biblical Mark of the Beast but it has the same number!
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en
MUSIC
Introduction Music
Sounds From The Past
https://www.jamendo.com/track/34403/sounds-from-the-past
Artist: Mindthings
Album: Life’s Path
Year: 2007
License: Personal
Final Credits Music
Comets
by Sagittarius V
https://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com/track/comets
Album: Welcome to the Space Age
Year: 2017
License: Personal
Keywords
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