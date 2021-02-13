© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Que Sera Sera - Waltz Dance
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • February 13, 2021
Sharing some of our Waltz steps to one of my favorite song "Que Sera Sera" which seems so appropriate during these uncertain times.
Music by The Prism Band on NCL Gem
Music by The Prism Band on NCL Gem
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.