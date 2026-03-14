Leftists Wants to Build a WALL -- So They CAN MILK YOU DRY

They don’t want a border wall; they want a TAX WALL. While the elite flee to Miami, politicians like Zorhan Mamdani and Gavin Newsom are trying to pen you in and take 50% of your life's work. It’s not about "fairness"—it’s about making sure the parasites have a host that can't run away. New York City is proposing a staggering 50% inheritance tax on estates over $750,000—and it’s a total wake-up call for every taxpayer in America. In this video, we break down why Zorhan Mamdani and the far-left are coming for your life’s work to fund a "Communist Wonderland" that you didn't vote for. From Gavin Newsom’s "California Magic" to the massive fraud in Washington and Minnesota, the pattern is clear: They don't want to fix the leak; they just want a bigger bucket. In this video, we discuss: The NYC $750k inheritance tax threshold and what it means for your family. Why "undocumented residents" are actually "unprocessed electoral votes." The "Exit Strategy": Why billionaires and middle-class families are fleeing to Florida and Miami. The $24 Billion homeless industrial complex and the refusal to audit the fraud. Margaret Thatcher’s warning: What happens when they finally run out of YOUR money. The ship is leaking gold and the "parasites" are asking for more. It’s time to wake up, keep your eyes open, and keep your wallet closed. #Taxes #NYC #GavinNewsom #InheritanceTax #WealthTax #PoliticalRant #GovernmentWaste #DOGE #ElonMusk #FinancialFreedom