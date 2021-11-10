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Drs. Paul Alexander and Mark Trozzi - The War On Our 5-11 years olds ends when CDN Mothers Stand Up!
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100 views • November 10, 2021
Dr. Paul E. Alexander and Dr. Paul Trozzi are being attacked and censored for stepping forward to share the truth of what is going on in the Canadian medical profession and the high cost to humanity we are all paying. Several other Canadian doctors joined on this call to share their experiences while attempting to help protect their patients.
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*******************************************
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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