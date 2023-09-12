Emmanuel Macron Booed during World Cup Rugby opening ceremony

Perhaps this Rothchild puppet will be replaced since the goyim don't support him anymore...
-
Mr Macron was barely audible as he began to address the crowd at the Stade de France, with citizens still angry about controversial pension reforms.
-
https://news.sky.com/story/french-president-emmanuel-macron-booed-at-rugby-world-cup-opening-ceremony-12957686
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.