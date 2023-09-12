Create New Account
Emmanuel Macron Booed during World Cup Rugby opening ceremony
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Perhaps this Rothchild puppet will be replaced since the goyim don't support him anymore...

Mr Macron was barely audible as he began to address the crowd at the Stade de France, with citizens still angry about controversial pension reforms.
https://news.sky.com/story/french-president-emmanuel-macron-booed-at-rugby-world-cup-opening-ceremony-12957686

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

