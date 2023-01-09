Episode 201: Are You Having An Existential Crisis? With Dr. Jeanne-Mari Retief

Episode Summary

What is panic, anxiety, loss of happiness in what you do, looking at the world from a dark lens? Could you be having a soul or existential crisis? Dr. Jeanne Marie Retief shares her journey from being a humanitarian rights attorney to creating her own cosmetic company. How it changed her idea of work-life balance and brought her the peace she was looking for.

Do not miss these highlights:

04:50 How Panic Disorder affects Dr. Jeanne life.

08:00 Anxiety and trauma stays with you, and it becomes part of you.

11:49 Creating a space where women can come, and tell their stories without the feeling of being judged.

12:34 Unbalanced work-life results created a very sick population of people – people who don’t know how to have fun, people who are not happy.

16:00 We need a place where we feel supported, where we can share, where we can express and we can move that journey along.

18:57 Dr. Jeanne’s journey from Human Rights to a product maker.

22:09 If your skin doesn’t feel good, you don’t feel good too.

22:44 The beautiful benefits of the Rooibos plant.

24:08 Getting to know more about Dr. Jeanne’s product line.

28:14 Difference between ‘all-natural Products’ versus ‘naturally derived products’.

32:42 Dr. Jeanne’s definition of balance.

34:58 Don’t run away!

Resources Mentioned

www.figgilifebalance.com

About our Guest:

When Jeanne turned 35, she experienced great change, contemplation, confusion, frustration, and joy. She invested so much of her energy in becoming an expert in her field, but realized that the career she had built with a single-minded focus no longer fulfilled or inspired her. It was a confusing and frightening realization. Facing a health and soul crisis she decided to make a big change. She integrated her human rights background into FIGGI which allowed her to seek serenity and still experience the adrenaline rush of creating something new. This is what FIGGI is to her! It is her Best Life – It is her FIGGI Life.

https://www.figgilife.com/

https://www.instagram.com/jeanne_figgilife/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/83038620/admin/

https://myfiggilifepodcast.simplecast.com/episodes



