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MANNING JOHNSON - BLACK COMMUNIST LEADER "DENOUNCES" COMMUNISM
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92 views • April 01, 2021
Manning Johnson's Farewell Address. Mr. Johnson had no idea he was going to die just after giving this speech and thus, had no idea it would be his "farewell" speech. There is something to be learned from this, BY ALL. You can read the text of his speech at http://manningjohnson.org/speech/transcript.html.
God Bless and SAVE us all from the Tyranny of Joe Biden and the current Administration and DC SWAMP MONSTERS.
God Bless and SAVE us all from the Tyranny of Joe Biden and the current Administration and DC SWAMP MONSTERS.
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