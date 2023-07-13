AFU Serviceman Surrendered as Prisoner Of War.

Cynthia, there were 2 videos, but I only uploaded this one. Description below was for both.

According to the captives, there are a lot of elderly people in the unit. There are servicemen with diseases incompatible with the service. But for the medics and military commissars of the AFU there are no ‘not deployable’ for the service.

▫️ AFU servicemen complain about an indifference of commanders and lack of supply, as a result of which the moral and psychological state in the units is extremely low. Many surrender in the first battle.

When captured and seeing the ‘human’ attitude of Russian servicemen, the AFU soldiers have only one appeal to their comrades: ‘Don't fight!’



