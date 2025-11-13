BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - November 13 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
November 13, 2025

As a court verdict awaits the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister - a potential death penalty hangs in the air. Sheikh Hasina gives an exclusive interview to RT, saying foreign actors are to blame for sowing chaos in the nation. Censoring the full truth. An Italian news outlet refuses to publish an entire interview with the Russian Foreign Minister citing 'lack of space', chopping the inconvenient parts, like the discussion about neo-nazism in Ukraine. A mosque is set ablaze in the West Bank, locals say Israeli settlers are behind the attack. It comes amid a series of fires set to cars, and a local factory in the area. We report from the scene. As Gazans face dire conditions amid the ceasefire, the IDF attacks Palestinians in the south of the enclave and kills four, accusing them of crossing the yellow line into so-called Israeli territory.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


Keywords
newsrussiart
