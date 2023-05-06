⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, 6 May 2023

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(6 May 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Kislovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





💥The AFU losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have neutralised the enemy near Nevskoe and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 2 D-30 howitzers.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continued to conduct combat actions against the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk. The Airborne Troops units were constraining the enemy movement on the flanks.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The Russian aviation have made 7 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 72 firing missions.





💥The enemy losses were over 185 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 D-20 howitzers and 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region), and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 35th Marine Corps Battalion has been destroyed close to Velikaya Novosyolka.





◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 85 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 104 areas.





💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed close to Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Air defence forces intercepted 3 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 1 HARM anti-radar missile.





◽️Air defence forces have shot down 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Novoandreyevka, Svatovo, Pshenichnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka, Chubaryovka and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 418 airplanes, 230 helicopters, 3,995 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defence missile systems, 9,002 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,096 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,748 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 10,002 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.