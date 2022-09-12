Multiple Concerns Emerging Around COVID Vaccines & Reproductive Health

https://gnews.org/post/p1jua4d75
Unbelievable, the statement that COVID vaccine was safe and effective for pregnant women wasn’t based on any studies involving pregnant women. It was based on a study of 44 French rats followed for 42 days!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.