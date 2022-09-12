Multiple Concerns Emerging Around COVID Vaccines & Reproductive Health

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jua4d75
Unbelievable, the statement that COVID vaccine was safe and effective for pregnant women wasn’t based on any studies involving pregnant women. It was based on a study of 44 French rats followed for 42 days!